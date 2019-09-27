Teenage girl suffers life-threatening injuries in car crash on A5 in Northamptonshire

A teenage girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

A black Vauxhall Corsa travelling north and a red Vauxhall Astra travelling south crashed at the junction for Bugbrooke at around 7.20pm on Wednesday (September 25).

The crash was on the A5 near the turn for Bugbrooke. Photo: Google

A passenger in the Corsa, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about it is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 486 of September 25.