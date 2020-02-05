Stranded HGV leaves drivers facing major tailbacks on M1 near Northampton

Highways Agency fear one lane will stay closed all morning

There was more Wednesday morning misery for M1 motorists as a stranded HGV closed one lane southbound near Northampton.

Highways England feared the inside lane would remain closed between junction 15A and junction 15 until around noon while the broken down lorry is recovered.

Other reports stated the vehicle had been involved in an accident but this was unconfirmed.

Queues were quickly heading back towards junction 16 over a four-mile stretch.