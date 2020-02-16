Storm Dennis: Main roads closed, flood alerts and power cuts across Northamptonshire

A4500, A509 and A6 all under water, caravan park under threat, 100 homes without electricity

Main roads across Northamptonshire are closed as Storm Dennis causes flooding in the county.

The A4500 was reporter shut both ways on Sunday morning (February 16) from from junction 16 of the M1 towards Northampton as far the Kislingbury roundabout.

And the route linking Wellingborough and Kettering is also blocked by flood water on the A509 between Isham and the A14. The A6 between Finedon Road and Chowns Mill is also flooded.

The national Flood Information Service has issued a red warning for parts of the River Nene at Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Park near Northampton plus fresh alerts for stretches of the Nene near Duston and Thrapston.

Alerts for the the River Tove near Towcester and Great Ouse around Brackley were issued on Friday.

Western Power Distribution are working to restore electricity supplies to around 100 properties in Weedon after high winds bought down power lines.

Met Office warnings for wind and rain affecting Northamptonshire have been scaled back but local weather watchers' latest forecasts show another band of heavy rain heading towards the county from the south west.