Severe delays for M1 drivers heading north from Milton Keynes and Northampton

Highways England warning after two-car crash near junction 17 leads to tailbacks
Highways England chiefs issued a warning of severe delays on the M1 northabound after a crash closed two lanes.
Reports of two vehicles colliding and blocking the two outside lanes near junction 17 led to tailbacks over a seven-mile stretch at around 7.30am on Wednesday (February 5).
Officers on the scene indicated the clear-up could take until around 10am.
Motorists heading towards the A45 and M6 from Northampton and Milton Keynes were being advised to consider taking alternative routes.