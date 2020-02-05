Severe delays for M1 drivers heading north from Milton Keynes and Northampton

Highways England warning after two-car crash near junction 17 leads to tailbacks

Highways England chiefs issued a warning of severe delays on the M1 northabound after a crash closed two lanes.

Highways England cameras picked up the queues northbound just after 7.30am

Reports of two vehicles colliding and blocking the two outside lanes near junction 17 led to tailbacks over a seven-mile stretch at around 7.30am on Wednesday (February 5).

Officers on the scene indicated the clear-up could take until around 10am.

Motorists heading towards the A45 and M6 from Northampton and Milton Keynes were being advised to consider taking alternative routes.