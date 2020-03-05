Saints teaming up with London Northwestern is just the ticket for fans

Half-price fares for season-ticket holders heading to Franklin's Gardens

Driving to and from Northampton Saints games can try your patience ... but the club's new partnership with London Northwestern Railway will save rugby fans having to tackle the jams.

The train operator will give the Saints supporters a number of exclusive offers throughout the duration of the two-year deal – starting with half-price train tickets to matches for season ticket holders.

Saints hope helping fans make the conversion from car to train travel will ease congestion around Franklin's Gardens on matchdays.

Ulundi Makhanya, Saints' head of commercial partnerships, said: “We’re delighted to have London Northwestern Railway on board.

“Their routes include many towns that are home to our season ticket holders and, hopefully, this great deal will give them the additional convenience of travelling to home games by train."

Tim Bullock, sales and partnerships manager at LNWR, added: “We’re huge rugby fans here at London Northwestern Railway and we’re thrilled to be the official rail partner for Saints.

"We'll be working closely with the club over the next two years to provide supporters with some fantastic offers and discounts.

“With Franklin’s Gardens just a ten-minute walk from Northampton station, we hope this partnership will massively benefit fans and make it easier for them to see their team in the flesh for less.”