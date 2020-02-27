Reminder and exact times revealed for weekend closure of busy road in Daventry

Drivers are reminded a busy road in Daventry will be closed for roadworks for most of this weekend.

The A361 will be shut between the Northern Way/Drayton Way roundabout and the roundabout for Farnborough Drive 8am on Saturday (February 29).

Where the A361 will be closed for two weekends for roadworks. Photo: Google

The road will be open northbound from the Middlemore estate roundabout and will reopen completely by 8pm on Sunday - buses will be unaffected.

The closure is to allow the installation of utility services to the new Micklewell Park housing development, with original plans to shut the A361 for six weeks scrapped after a backlash.

Instead the road will also be closed on the following weekend from 7.30am on Saturday, March 7, until 6pm on Sunday, March 8.

During that closure, the A361 will be open southbound from the Middlemore Estate roundabout as work is done on the northern section.

A Northamptonshire Highways spokesman said it has worked with utility companies and Daventry District Council to come up with the less disruptive scheme possible.

"All service providers have worked together to reduce the length of the works programme and method of working to minimise disruption to all road users and residents in the area," they said.

A banksman will be placed on either end of the closure to prevent vehicles other than Stagecoach buses from entering the closure.

Although there is not expected to be any delay, the works may be affected by adverse weather so drivers are advised to look out for the advance warning signs.

The A361 will be open as normal during next week.