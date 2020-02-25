Relief for Northampton commuters as Sol Central roads are open again

Engineers finally give all clear after Storm Ciara damages town centre complex

Roads around Sol Central in Northampton are open again this morning (Tuesday February 25) more than two weeks after Storm Ciara ripped off part of the roof of the entertainment and leisure complex.

Mare Fair and Horsemarket were shut on safety grounds as engineers repaired the panels damaged by 70mph gusts on February 9.

Horsemarket forms part of the A508, the main north-south route through central Northampton/ Roads around the town centre were gridlocked as drivers had to find alternative routes while the stretch from St Peter's Way roundabout to St Mary's Lane remained closed.

Northamptonshire Highways and Sol Central owners Palace Capital hoped to have the roads open by the weekend. But continuing high winds forced them to put that target back by a further 24 hours.