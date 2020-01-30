Police report no serious injuries after five-car pile-up blocks A45 in Northamptonshire

Five-mile tailbacks and minor roads gridlocked in morning rush hour

Police have confirmed there were no serious injuries in a major pile-up which blocked the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton on Thursday morning.

Five cars were involved in the shunt westbound near the Grendon turn.

But a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A collision involving five vehicles was reported at 7.28am on Thursday, January 30.

"Police, fire and ambulance services attended but we are pleased to report there were no serious injuries. One man was taken to hospital as a precaution."

The outside lane was blocked by wreckage with five-mile tailbacks stretching back past Wellingborough during the morning rush-hour and roads in Earls Barton, Ecton and Weston Favell gridlocked.

AA travel maps showed how the queues quickly built-up on the A45 and A4500

A silver Mercedes, black Renault Megane and a grey Audi were reported to be among the vehicles involved.

Police briefly closed both lanes while the vehicles were recovered but the fully road reopened at 8.47am.