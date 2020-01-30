Planned closure of A361 in Daventry for six weeks cancelled after backlash

A proposed six-week closure of a busy road in Daventry that was described as 'stupid' has been cancelled for an alternative to be explored.

Northamptonshire County Council had suggested shutting the A361 between the Northern Way/Drayton Way roundabout north past the roundabout for Middlemore from next week for utility works.

The A361 would have been closed between the Northern Way roundabout and Middlemore estate but the proposal has been scrapped. Photo: Google

But councillors and residents were concerned as the only access to the Middlemore housing estate would be a single-lane road reserved for buses in addition to the impact on motorists.

The council will now work with 'associated parties' to decide on a better way to complete the work needed for the future Micklewell Park development on the east side of the A361.

“The planned closure of the A361 on Monday, February 3, has been postponed and the road will remain open until further notice," a spokesman said.

“We are working with all associated parties to look at how we can best deliver this work safely, whilst minimising the disruption to the public.

“The arrangements will be confirmed as soon as possible.”