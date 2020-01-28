Pedestrian, 64, dies following collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

Police launch appeal after crashes closes Watling Street at Towcester for five hours

A 64-year-old pedestrian died following a crash which closed the A5 in Northamptonshire for five hours on Monday night (January 27).

Monday night's crash happened near the Pury End turn on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

Police say the man was in a collision involving a silver Renault Clio on Watling Street between Towcester and the Pury End turn-off at round 7pm.

He was taken to hospital by pronounced dead on arrival.

Northamptonshire's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witness or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 quoting reference 478.

Highways England shut an eight-mile stretch of the A5 between Towcester and Stony Stratford while emergency services dealt with the incident. The road was reopened at around midnight.

Police tweeted their appeal for witnesses following the fatal A5 crash.

Motorists faced a 17-mile diversion via the A43, M1 and A508 in both directions.