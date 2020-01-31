Northamptonshire buses are getting a makeover .. and getting greener, too

Stagecoach investing £13m in electric buses and unveil new paint job

Stagecoach buses in Northamptonshire are going green – and with a bright new look.

Stagecoach will unveil the new look for their Northamptonshire's buses this summer.

The company, which operates a network of routes across the country, unveiled a new design which will be seen on the county's roads this summer.

Stagecoach is also investing £13m in one of the biggest orders of new electric buses in Europe,

Managing director Martin Griffiths said, “We are modernising and simplifying our products and services to make bus travel the smarter, easier choice.

"Over the next year our customers across the country will start to see new innovations and intuitive changes to their Stagecoach services, which we hope will bring greater ease of use to all journeys.

A Stagecoach bus in familiar colours at Northampton bus station.

"Our new look design and the multi-million-pound investments we are making in greener buses, smart technology, and better journeys is designed to give our customers exactly what they want.”

Stagecoach saw off First Group to become the biggest operator in Northampton after bus services were deregulated in 1986.

Their familiar logo, a familiar sight on Northamptonshire's road for two decades and across its current fleet of 8,400 buses nationwide, has been rejuvenated and modernised with different designs for local and longer-distance services.