Nine miles of rush-hour queues for morning commuters on M1

Lorry crash and diesel spill blocks two lanes southbound

A crashed lorry led to nine miles of morning rush-hour queues on the M1.

Highways England traffic cameras picked up queues on the M1.

Highways England first reported a broken down vehicle blocking lane four southbound, between junction 11 for Luton and 10 for Luton Airport just after 7am on Tuesday (February 4).

But the shunt around half-an-hour later close to he Luton Airport spur caused a deisel spill, shutting two lanes and traffic officers on the scene reported the clear up was expected to take until around 11am.

By 8am queues had stretched back to junction 12 or Flitwick.