New plan for roadworks on busy Daventry road with two weekends of closures instead of six weeks

A busy road in Daventry will be shut over two weekends for roadworks as a compromise after a large backlash to the original suggestion to close it for six weeks

Northamptonshire County Council has worked with utility companies and Daventry District Council to come up with a new way to complete the work on the A361.

Where the A361 will be closed for two weekends for roadworks. Photo: Google

The first closure between the Northern Way/Drayton Way roundabout north and the roundabout for Farnborough Drive will start at midnight on Friday, February 28.

The road will reopen at midnight on Sunday, March 1 - the second closure will start at midnight on Friday, March 6, and reopen at midnight on Sunday, March 8.

A council spokesman said: "All service providers have worked together to reduce the length of the works programme to minimise disruption to all road users and residents in the area."

Councillors and residents were concerned as the first plan meant the only access to the Middlemore housing estate would be a single-lane road reserved for buses in addition to the impact on motorists.

It was due to begin on February 3, but was postponed to allow the council to decide on a better way to install services for the new Mickle Well Park development.

During the new plan, drivers will be able to travel northbound onto the A361 only between Saturday, February 29, and Sunday, March 1, and southbound only between Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8.

A banksman will be placed on either end of the closure to stop vehicles, except buses to allow them to continue to offer a safe and reliable bus service, according to the council.

The road will be open to the public in both directions between Monday, March 2 and Friday, March 6.

The council spokesman said access to and from the Middlemore estate will not be affected.

Although there are no planned delays the works may be affected by adverse weather and drivers are advised to look out for the advance warning signs during this time.