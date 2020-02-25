Met Office weather warning for ice as wintry showers hit Northamptonshire

'Mind how you go' is the message for Wednesday morning rush hour

Wintry showers hit parts of Northamptonshire on Tuesday night as Met Office experts issued a warning for icy roads and footpaths on Wednesday morning.

Snow flurries were reported as far afield as West Haddon, Welford and Thrapston with more forecast during the night.

The Met Office yellow warning runs from midnight through to 10am on Wednesday (February 26) with a good chance of icy stretches likely to bring some travel disruption overnight and into the rush hour.

Gritters from Highways England and Northamptonshire Highways are due to be out from 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Highways England are responsible for gritting motorways and major roads including the A45 and A14, A5 and A43. But that still leaves 1,157 miles of A and B roads for the County Council's 22 gritting lorries to look after.

Untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely to be particularly treacherous.

A Northamptonshire Highways spokesman said: "Our aim is to make roads as safe as is practical and ensure that you can travel with a minimum of delay and disruption during severe winter weather.

"Occasionally, gritting arrangements do not go to plan. You should never assume that a road has been treated but should drive in accordance with the prevailing conditions.

"Please remember that the majority of minor roads will receive no treatment at all."