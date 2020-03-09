M1 TRAVEL NEWS: Broken down vehicle causing major queues between Northampton and Milton Keynes

Highways England warning of "severe delays" as tailbacks stretch back to junction 15

Highways England are reporting severe Monday morning delays on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes.

A broken down vehicle blocking lane lane was reported on the southbound carriageway near to junction 14 at just after 7am on Monday (March 9).

Queues are back to junction 15 with journeys to Milton Keynes taking around 40 minutes extra and Highways England are advising it could take until 10am for the tailbacks to clear.