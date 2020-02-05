M1 roadworks, crash on A5 and fog leave southbound commuters facing delays

Wednesday woe for motorists travelling from Northampton and Milton Keynes

Commuters heading south on the M1 had a mighty struggle to get to work as over-running roadworks sparked a series of problems.

Queues peaked at around five miles between Milton Keynes and Flitwick just after 7am on Wednesday (February 5) as three lanes were closed between junction 13 and 12.

Drivers took the A5 to beat the tailbacks but then got snarled up as an accident partially blocked the road north of Hockliffe.

And those who stuck with the motorway then had to contend with fog which slowed traffic to a crawl from junction 11A at Luton.