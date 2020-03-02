M1 mayhem: Highways England say 20 miles of tailbacks around Northampton

Broken down vehicle causes Monday morning chaos for commuters

Highways England are warning of major delays of more than ONE HOUR on the M1 southbound this morning (Monday March 2).

A broken down vehicle was reported near to junction 14 blocking one lane and causing massive tailbacks through the roadworks.

Queues were stretching back 20 miles, nearly to junction 16 north of Northampton, by 8.45am. And Highways England officials warned they expected it could take until 10.30am to clear the huge backlog.

More tailbacks were reported on the A45 westbound as drivers queued trying to get on the motorway at junction 15.