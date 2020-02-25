Hold-ups on A508 near Roade will carry on until after Easter

Gas works, roundabout improvement still causing queues for long-suffering motorists

Long-suffering drivers on the A508 in and around Roade face more queues as roadworks continue.

Emergency repairs to a gas main near the Stoke Bruerne turn were due to finish last Friday (February 24).

But temporary traffic lights at the site will remain in place until this weekend after heavy rain halted progress on the work by Cadent, who are responsible for gas supply pipes nationwide.

Meanwhile, developers Persimmon Homes say construction of a new roundabout at the junction of Northampton Road in Roade will now continue until after Easter.

Northampton Road is also closed heading towards the A508 from the junction with Churchcroft.

The roundabout is being improved ahead of major work starting on Persimmon's Abbey Place development of 292 new properties at Ashton Road. Contractors are now targeting April 17 as a date for completion.