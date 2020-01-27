Get ready for 10 weeks of roadworks on A45 bypass between Northampton and Daventry

Shrubs, trees and hedgerows will be planted alongside the A45 bypass between Northampton and Daventry over the next 10 weeks.

The planting, which started today (Monday, January 27), will involve mowing and strimming each verge along the whole length of the A45 Daventry Development Link Road.

The A45 Daventry Development Link Road before it was opened in November, 2018

A two-way light system will be in place between 9:30am and 3:30pm to enable the required machinery to access and exit the site safely.

The single-carriageway road, which opened in November 2018, has improved transport links between Daventry, the M1 and Northampton, according to Northamptonshire County Council.

The bypass relieved residents in Flore, Weedon and Upper Heyford of through traffic as well as supporting future growth in the Daventry district.