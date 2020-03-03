Driver's lucky escape as car hits tree in Northamptonshire

Firefighters free woman trapped after 6am crash on A428

A woman had a lucky escape after her car was in collision with a tree in Northamptonshire early this morning.

Firefighters cut a trapped driver out of her car on the A428

Police closed the A428 in both directions near East Haddon while firefighters cut the trapped driver out of her vehicle.

The woman, said to be in her 20s, was taken to hospital but did not have any serious injuries.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The incident happened at around 6am today (Tuesday March 3) and involved one vehicle, a black Ford.

"The driver, a woman in her 20s, was cut out of her car and taken to hospital as a precaution, but she does not have any serious injuries."