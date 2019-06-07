Delays of almost an hour on M1 near Northampton following accident

An accident is causing severe delays on the M1 between Northampton and Daventry.

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway near junction 16, closing lane three between the slip roads.

The delays on the M1 have been described as 'severe'

There are also delays of 53 minutes on the northbound carriageway with vehicles slowing to as little 5mph as drivers look at the accident scene.

Northamptonshire Police said a lorry had collided with a car. Police said one person involved reported feeling chest discomfort afterwards, after their air bag went off. It is understood there were no further injuries.

Highways England estimates normal conditions will not resume until 6.30pm.