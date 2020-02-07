Coach giant National Express adds more services on Northampton routes

Extra journeys to Milton Keynes and Luton starting from Monday

National Express are beefing up their services from Northampton to Milton Keynes and Luton.

National Express is adding more journeys on its Northampton route

The UK’s largest coach operator says it is responding to demand by re-jigging its timetable to add four new services daily starting on Monday 10 February, giving more links to their national routes.

They will also add two new services to Luton Airport, on top of the nine daily journeys already in operation.

National Express commercial director John Boughton said: “We’re kicking off the new decade with a number of new coach services from Northampton. We’re confident these additional services will offer even more people easy and affordable travel around the UK.”