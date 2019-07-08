Cars in the way of road resurfacing scheme across Northamptonshire will be 'relocated'

Deteriorating roads across the county will be re-dressed as part of the latest round of repairs being carried out by Northamptonshire County Council.

The work, which starts throughout the county from July 29, will see hot tar sprayed on to the road surface and overlaid by chippings, which are rolled on to the surface.

When the tar cools it sets and holds the chippings to the surface of the road.

Where surface dressing is scheduled in residential areas, people will receive a letter through their door notifying them of when the work will take place and asking them to move their vehicles off roads and paths. Advisory signs will also be placed in the streets.

Vehicles preventing or hindering the works taking place may be relocated to an adjacent street. The council says this will be carried out by an approved contractor and vehicles will be moved within the vicinity, with signs located on the street providing information.

Councillor Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “Surface dressing allows us to carry out repairs to large areas of the highway in a very cost-effective way.

“This treatment seals and increases the texture of the surface of the road so that the surface is less susceptible to damage in the future. A good surface dressing treatment can last many years.

“However I would urge motorists to slow down on the newly laid surface to minimise the risk of the loose chippings flicking up and damaging vehicles.

“It’s also really important that people move their vehicles off the street where work is taking place as it really helps get the best results.”

Surface dressing creates loose chippings and as a result traffic will be slowed to 20mph to reduce the danger of partially embedded chippings flicking up in the first few days.

Loose chippings are swept away within 24 hours of the initial dressing, and again within three days.

A heavy roller is used after initial treatment and the surface is usually fully embedded after around a week, due to the action of traffic moving across it.

The carriageway is safe to drive on following the application of the chippings, provided speeds remain below 20mph. For safety, people are advised to drive slowly, keeping their distance, and to avoid turning or braking sharply. Motorists should also avoid overtaking.

Surface dressing is dependent on fine weather and, as such, the programme of works is liable to change.