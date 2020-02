Six mile queues after truck stalls near Rothwell

A broken down lorry is causing major queues on the A14 in Northamptonshire.

Major queues on the A14 in Northamptonshire on Monday morning

Tailbacks eastbound stretched nearly six miles at just after 9am, from junction four at Rothwell to junction two at Kelmarsh on Monday (February 24).

The A6 was also backed up as traffic struggled to join the A14 at junction three.

Highways England estimated it could take more than two hours to clear the stalled truck from near the B669 turn-off.