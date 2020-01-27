Broken down lorry causes huge hold-ups on M1 and A45 near Northampton

Six-mile queues on motorway as one lane is closed between J15 and 14 in rush hour

A broken down lorry turned rush hour on the M1 and A45 into a Monday morning crawl in Northamptonshire.

This is how Highways England traffic camera looked at junction 15 at 8am.

Highways England reported the breakdown had closed one lane southbound between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 at Milton Keynes at around 7.30am on Monday (January 27).

Queues quickly stretched back six miles to junction 16 for Daventry with a ten-minute delay reported for A45 traffic trying to join the motorway.