BREAKING NEWS: Rush-hour queues as crash shuts two lanes on M1 from Milton Keynes to Northampton

Highways Agency issue warning of severe delays until 10.30am

Highways England issued a warning for severe rush-hour delays after a crash closed two lanes between junction 14 and 15 on the M1 on Friday morning.

Highways England tweeted their warning just after 7am.

The shunt involving a lorry and a car was reported just after 7am on the northbound side, past Newport Pagnell services.

Traffic officers were predicting delays would continue all through the morning commute and beyond 10.30am on Friday (January 31).

Tailbacks of around four miles quickly built up with the southbound carriageway also reported as being slow