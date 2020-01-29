BREAKING NEWS: Multi-vehicle crash blocks two lanes of M1 in Northamptonshire

Highways England warns of rush-hour delays for drivers heading north

A multi-vehicle crash closed two outside lanes of the M1 in Northamptonshire this morning.

Highways England tweeted their warning of delays just after 8am

Highways England tweeted their report of the smash on the northbound side between junction 16 for Daventry and the M45 at junction 17 just after 8am.

Traffic cameras showed two vehicles had hit the central reservation, blocking lanes three and four on Wednesday (January 29).

Queues quickly built up back towards junction 15A and Highways England expected "severe delays" until well after 9.30am.

There were more reports of rush-hour delays further south on the M1, between junction 13 and 14, as a stranded car in lane one caused tailbacks for northbound commuters.