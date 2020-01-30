BREAKING NEWS: Four-car pile-up leads to huge queues on A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton

Highways England report 50-minute delays for rush-hour drivers

A four-vehicle pile-up sparked huge queues on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton during Thursday's morning rush hour.

A four-car pile-up caused delays on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton.

Highways England reported delays of up to 50 minutes as traffic was snarled up over a five-mile stretch westbound all the way back past the A509 at Wellingborough.

Two more bumps were reported in the queues adding to the hold-ups.

The accident was reported just past the Grendon turn-off with one lane blocked while emergency services dealt with recovery work on.

One commuter reported taking 35 minutes to cover a two-mile stretch between Great Doddington and Grendon.

The AA's traffic map showed the queues piling up

And the weight of traffic caused more snarl-ups on the A4500 old Wellingborough Road as drivers tried to find alternative routes