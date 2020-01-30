BREAKING NEWS: Four-car pile-up leads to huge queues on A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton

Highways England report 50-minute delays for rush-hour drivers

A four-vehicle pile-up sparked huge queues on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton during Thursday's morning rush hour.

A four-car pile-up caused delays on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton.

A four-car pile-up caused delays on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton.

Highways England reported delays of up to 50 minutes as traffic was snarled up over a five-mile stretch westbound all the way back past the A509 at Wellingborough.

Two more bumps were reported in the queues adding to the hold-ups.

The accident was reported just past the Grendon turn-off with one lane blocked while emergency services dealt with recovery work on.

One commuter reported taking 35 minutes to cover a two-mile stretch between Great Doddington and Grendon.

The AA's traffic map showed the queues piling up

The AA's traffic map showed the queues piling up

And the weight of traffic caused more snarl-ups on the A4500 old Wellingborough Road as drivers tried to find alternative routes