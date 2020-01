Fire services rushed to Northampton's Bedford Road on Tuesday morning after reports of a blazing car.

The Ford Galaxy was off the main carriageway on a service road but made a spectacular sight for passing motorists near the Barnes Meadow flyover at around 7.30am.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the fire was caused b y a vehicle defect and nobody was hurt.

One lane was closed on the Bedford Road causing rush-hour delays to commuters heading for the A45 and A428.