All the details here for cheap Northampton train tickets

LNWR offering 20 per cent off fares to London and Birmingham

Northampton passengers can cash in on a 20 per cent discount for train tickets until the end of March.

London Northwestern are offering a 20-per cent discount on tickets from Northampton

London Northwestern Railway, who operate services between London and Birmingham via the town, are offering the deal as part of their compensation package for months of delays and disruptions on the route.

The cheap tickets to Euston or Birmingham are available to passengers booking tickets online between February 15 and 23 – but they can be booked for any date up to March 31.

Off-peak return tickets from Northampton to London are usually £27.00 but will be reduced to £21.60. Passengers heading to Birmingham pay £12.80 instead of £16.

LNWR have already given season ticket holders a three per cent discount and will reduce off-peak tickets by 10 per cent in July and August.

Delays and cancellations have fallen significantly this year following a period of poor performance in the second half of 2019.

But Julian Edwards, managing director of parent company West Midlands Trains, said: “We are sorry for the service our customers received last year. We are determined to put things right and we have a plan to do so. In the meantime it’s only right we continue to compensate passengers that travel frequently with us”