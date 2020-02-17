A509 remains closed into Monday after Storm Dennis hits Northamptonshire

Drivers warned to avoid stretch between Isham and A14

The main road linking Wellingborough and Kettering remains closed on Monday morning (February 17) as the clear up after Storm Dennis continues.

Police issued warnings for drivers to avoid the A509, which was closed by floods early on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Highways said: "It's just been a case of too much water and the gullies cannot cope."

Heavy rain from Storm Dennis closed several main roads, flood warnings power cuts and in Northamptonshire on Sunday.

Met Office forecasters predict only a few light showers for the county today although winds gusting up to 30mph will continue all week.