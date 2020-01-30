A508 hold-ups to last three more weeks for Northamptonshire drivers

Gas works causing massive delays near Stoke Bruerne

Drivers face three more weeks of massive delays on the A508 in Northamptonshire.

Temporary lights will slow drivers on the A508 until February 21.

Temporary traffic lights near the Stoke Bruerne turn-off have caused huge tailbacks in both directions since urgent work to replace a 130-metre stretch of underground gas pipe started on Monday (January 27).

And the lights will be staying until the job is finished on February 21.

One frustrated commuter reported taking 25 minutes to crawl two miles between junction 15 of the M1 and Roade during the morning rush hour.

The work is being carried out by Cadent, who are responsible for the most of the UK's gas distribution network, managing 80,000 miles of pipes which transport gas to 11million customers nationwide.

A Cadent spokesman said: "The temporary traffic lights are in place whilst we carry out the emergency repair.

"Whilst we are here, we are replacing a 130m section of pipe, which will take until February 21 to complete.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause but the work is essential and the lights are there for the safety of both our workers and motorists, so please bear with us.”