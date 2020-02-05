A5 closed by crash after roadworks and fog force southbound commuters off M1

Four-car pile-up near Milton Keynes shuts four-mile stretch

The A5 was closed after a four-car crash near Milton Keynes as M1 commuters battled to find a way round over-running roadworks on the M1.

Highways England cameras picked up queues on the M1 on Wednesday morning.

Bedfordshire Police reported the closure at just after 8am on Wednesday (February 5), shutting a four-mile stretch between the Sheep Lane roundabout, just south of Little Brickhill, and the A4012 at Hockliffe.

Problems for drivers heading south started when queues peaked at around five miles between Milton Keynes and Flitwick just after 7am as three lanes remained closed between junction 13 and 12 as roadworks over-ran.

Drivers took the A5 to beat the tailbacks but then got snarled up as, first, an accident partially blocked the road north of Hockliffe and then a second shunt caused the closure.

And those who stuck with the motorway then had to contend with fog which slowed traffic to a crawl from junction 11A at Luton.