A14 closed in both directions in Northamptonshire after serious accident

The A14 in Northamptonshire has closed in both directions after a serious accident this morning, the AA has reported.

UPDATE: Two lorry drivers killed in A14 collision after vehicle smashes through central reservation into oncoming traffic

UPDATE: A14 expected to be closed for most of the day following serious crash involving two lorries

The following update was posted on the AA's traffic website: "Road closed and stationary traffic due to serious accident on A14 both ways from J2 A508 Harborough Road (Kelmarsh) to J1 A5199 (Welford).

"Congestion to Rothwell westbound, two miles beyond Welford eastbound, and through Cold Ashby and Naseby with local traffic. Closed since 07:00, after an accident towards Birmingham at 06:15. Currently releasing Eastbound trapped traffic through a lay-by."

At about 7.40am, Highways England tweeted: "Eastbound trapped traffic on the A14 is now being released through a lay by adjacent to the incident . If you are stuck in the tailbacks please remain in your vehicles as traffic will start to move. Both carriageways remain closed.

"Westbound trapped traffic on the A14, there is currently resources being put in place to relieve the trapped traffic between Junction 2 and the scene.