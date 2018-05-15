Top 10 ways to make best of Crick Boat Show

A fantastic family day out is guaranteed at this year’s Crick Boat Show.

It takes place from May 26-29 at Crick Marina and is the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival.

The festival, organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, showcases 300 exhibitors from across the canal world.

The annual event is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors across the three show days.

Organisers say all they are hoping for now is good weather and a good turn-out.

Here are the top 10 things to do at this year’s show: take a boat trip; find out what it’s like aboard the latest luxury boats; listen to live music; discover history brought back to life in the Canal & River Trust marquee; take a boat handling lesson; enjoy some retail therapy; step back in time and find out how working boat families lived in such a tiny cabin and the journeys they made to make their living; get expert advice on boating; take part in some kids activities - children aged 16 and under can visit the show for free and take part in a variety of special activities in the Canal & River Trust marquee, including the ‘build a canal’ challenge, roses and castles painting and finding out about the wildlife that lives on our waterways; visitors can also vote for their favourite boat.

Adult tickets are £16 on the gate, £13.60 if purchased in advance. Entry for children aged 16 and under is free.

Senior citizens and concessions are £14.50 on the gate, £12.30 in advance.

Three-day adult tickets are £32 on the gate, £27.20 in advance. Three-day senior citizen or concession tickets are £29 on the gate, £24.70 in advance.

Evening entertainment runs from 7.30pm-11.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.crickboatshow.com