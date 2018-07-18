‘Time after Nine’: no alcohol policy to launch on late night trains passing Northampton station

A scheme to reduce anti-social behaviour on late night train services through Northampton will be launched later this month.

From Friday, July 27 there will be a no alcohol policy on all trains passing through the station after 9pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Under the ‘Time after Nine’ initiative, any passengers carrying alcohol will need to surrender this before boarding services and those noticeably under the influence will be prevented from travelling.

Andrew Conroy, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said: “Alcohol and anti-social behaviour often go hand-in-hand and our number one priority is always passenger safety.

"This includes the safety of those using our trains and also those passing through our stations, whatever the time of day.

"Although it might be inconvenient for some customers initially, the benefit, in the long run, will be a safer railway for everyone."

Similar rules were put into place at Liverpool Lime Street in 2014.

This followed ongoing issues with alcohol-fuelled assaults on trains leaving the city centre later in the evening.

Since the policy was introduced, the number of incidents significantly reduced, and passengers using later evening trains are now well used to the restrictions.

Posters have been displayed for the past few months to warn passengers of the upcoming changes.

Revenue protection and security managers from West Midlands Trains will be supported by the British Transport Police to implement the new rules.

If effective, the scheme will be extended to other key locations between Birmingham and London.