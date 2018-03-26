Tickets now on sale for new Daventry lottery

Tickets have gone on sale for a new community lottery which will support good causes in the Daventry district.

Daventry District Council has entered into partnership with lottery organisers Gatherwell for the Local Lotto, a weekly online lottery which will redistribute half of its ticket sales to local community groups.

Anyone who buys a £1 ticket from www.local-lotto.co.uk will be able to elect for 40p of the money to go to the community group of their choice – provided they are eligible and have signed up to the Lotto.

An additional 10p from every ticket sold will go into the community pot – a general fund that will be distributed to other local good causes.

Of the remaining 50p from each ticket sale, 30p goes into the prize fund, 17p goes to the operator Gatherwell, and the remaining 3p is the VAT on the operator’s charge, which is recovered by the council and used to cover their costs for running the scheme.

Six numbers will be drawn each week, with a jackpot of £25,000 for anyone who matches all six in sequence.

Five numbers in sequence wins £2,500 and there are prizes for matching four numbers (£250), three numbers (£25) and two numbers (£5).

Anyone who buys tickets ahead of the first draw on Saturday, April 21, will also be entered into a draw for a chance to win an iPad as well as a draw for a spa day for two at Fawsley Hall.

Cllr Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder, said: “The Local Lotto is a great way for local groups to generate a regular income while offering their members and supporters a chance to win some great cash prizes.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to the Lotto so far, with more than 40 local good causes signed up.

“The scheme really is a win-win for everyone involved, so we hope residents will get behind it too.

“And if you go to buy a ticket and your favourite local group or club hasn’t joined the scheme yet, please tell them to get in touch and sign up so they can benefit.”

Find out more at www.local-lotto.co.uk.