Tickets go on sale for Crick Boat Show

Advance tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Crick Boat Show, saving up to 15 per cent on the entry price.

The event, which takes place at Crick Marina will be held between May 25 and 27, with an extra trade and preview day on May 24.

Now Britain’s biggest inland waterways event, Crick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World magazine in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina and is expected to attract more than 26,000 visitors.

The family-friendly boat show sees Crick turned into the canal world's biggest market place and features nearly 300 exhibitors.

Peter Johns, publisher of Waterways World and show director, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2019 Crick Boat Show, established as the top destination for waterways enthusiasts looking to upgrade or improve their boat, for newcomers wanting to get afloat for the first time and for those seeking a day out by the waterways.

"Now in its 20th year, the show hosts the largest display of new inland boats, both narrowboats and wide beams, and for three days it becomes Britain’s largest chandlery when nearly 300 exhibitors bring together the complete range of equipment and materials for inland boating.

"This year we are adding an extra trade and preview day on Friday, May 24, for exhibitors, invited waterway related businesses and a maximum of 1,000 pre-booked visitors looking for better access to view boats and talk with the specialist equipment and service suppliers."

For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Matthew Symonds, strategy and engagement manager for boating for the Canal & River Trust, said: “Every year Crick Boat Show, the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, celebrates Britain’s fantastic network of canals and rivers.

"The Canal & River Trust believes that waterways have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives and recent research now provides evidence that spending time by water makes us all healthier and happier.

"This year we are celebrating the 20th Crick Boat Show and we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Crick for a fantastic day out by the Grand Union Canal Leicester Line in the Northamptonshire countryside, for the chance to discover more about the recreation, health and wellbeing opportunities our waterways offer people today."