Three masked men demand keys to Daventry village pub during burglary

Burglars wearing balaclavas broke into a property in a Daventry village before demanding the homeowner hand over keys to the nearby pub.

The break-in happened in Pitsford Road in Chapel Brampton on Monday, January 7, between 7.40pm and 9pm, when three men, all wearing balaclavas, entered the property.

The occupants managed to raise the alarm and the men left the property empty handed.

They were seen climbing over a fence before running across a field and getting into a black 2008 Volkswagen Polo.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man who spoke is described as having a foreign accent, possibly Romanian.

"He was about 5ft 11in (180cm), with a heavy build, and was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket, black jogging bottoms with a SikSilk logo, black heavy duty shoes and black gloves.

"The second man is described as about 5ft 9in (175cm), with a heavy build, and wearing a blue Puffa-style jacket, grey jogging bottoms, black heavy duty shoes and black gloves.

"The third man was also about 5ft 9in (175cm) with a heavy build, and wearing a dark-coloured Puffa-style jacket and black gloves."

Witnesses, or anyone with information or who may have seen the men or the car, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.