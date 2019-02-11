Three hooded teenage burglars disturbed by Brixworth passer-by

A trio of teenagers, one of whom was 14 years old and riding a BMX bike, were caught by a passer-by as they attempted to burgle a house in Brixworth.

The offenders broke in through a side door sometime between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, February 7, and left the property in Woodsfield after being disturbed by a passer-by.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "One of the suspects is described as white, about 5ft 3in, with a slim build and about 14 years old. He was wearing a grey hooded top and riding a black BMX bike.

"The second suspect is described as white, about 6ft, aged 17-20 years old, and wearing dark clothing with a scarf around his face.

"The third suspect was also white, about 6ft and aged 17-20 years old. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.