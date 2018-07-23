Three charged as part of drug gang clampdown in Northamptonshire

Three men have been charged with drugs offences over the weekend as part of a Northamptonshire Police operation to crack down on gang and drug-related crime.

Emeka Igmoanugo, 50, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, was arrested in Northampton on Friday (July 20) and charged with possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs and obstructing a police officer. He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, July 23.

Luke Hunter, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday in Northampton and charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He appeared before magistrates this morning (Monday, July 23) and has been remanded in custody.

Another man, 21-year-old Joshua Issac, from Queen’s Street, Rushden, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property and dangerous driving, after being arrested in Rushden on Friday, July 20.

He appeared before magistrates’ on Saturday, July 21 and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear before Leicester Crown Court on Monday, August 20.

The charges were made as part of Northamptonshire Police's Operation Viper, aimed at clamping down on gang-related crime.