Thousands line the streets of Northants for the Women’s Tour

The second stage of the 2018 OVO Energy Women’s Tour ended on a high today (Thursday) with thousands of people watching the world-class cycling event in Northamptonshire.

This is the fifth year Britain’s most prestigious women’s cycling race has taken place in the county, starting for the first time in Rushden and returning to Daventry for the finish, with riders cycling 145km across the county.

This year’s route took in parts of Northamptonshire including Rushden, Silverstone, Cogenhoe and Weedon Bec, with dramatic sprints through the two ascents of Newnham Hill which the peloton tackled shortly before the finish in Daventry.

The county stage was won by Coryn Riviera from Team Sunweb, after Mitchelton-SCOTT’s Jolien D’hoore winning the opening stage of the five-stage race in Suffolk yesterday (Wednesday).

Cllr Cecile Irving-Swift, deputy leader of Northamptonshire County Council, which has brought the Women’s Tour to Northamptonshire, said: “This is the fifth year that we’ve been lucky enough to host a stage of the race and I believe it’s been the best yet and a triumphant achievement for all the women taking part.

“It’s wonderful to see the thousands of people lining to streets to cheer on the riders and it creates a fantastic sense of excitement.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the race organisers SweetSpot for yet another phenomenal Women’s Tour and to all of our sponsors and partners for helping the make the day such a success.

“Cycling is a great way to explore our beautiful county in the summer months and beyond, and I hope people will feel inspired by these world-class athletes to get on their bikes and enjoy cycling for themselves.”

You can find out more about today’s OVO Energy Women’s Tour and further cycling opportunities in Northamptonshire by visiting www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/womenstour.

