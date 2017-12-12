Thirty schools remain closed today across Northamptonshire after winter weather

Thirty schools across Northamptonshire are still closed today after Sunday's downpour of snow and icy conditions overnight, according to the county council's website.

Headteachers updating the website have cited icy conditions on the school site, nearby paths and roads, difficulties for teaching staff to get to the school and issues with heating systems.

According to the Northamptonshire County Council website, the following schools are closed today:

Abbeyfield School

Badby School

Barby Church of England School

Boddington Church of England School

Byfield Primary School

Campion School

Chacombe Church of England School

Chenderit School

Chipping Warden Primary School

Crick Primary School

Culworth Church of England School

Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village

Exeter - A Learning Community Academy

Gloucester Primary School Nursery

Greenfields Specialist School for Communication

Kilsby CE Primary School

Kings Meadow School

Kings Sutton Primary School

Kingsthorpe College

Malcolm Arnold Academy

Maplefields School

Northampton School for Girls

Priors Hill - A Learning Community

St James Infant School, Daventry

St Loys Church of England School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Aston-le-Walls

Staverton CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School

The Gateway School

Woodford Halse CofE Primary School

Woodnewton - A Learning Community