Thieves posing as charity workers pickpocket elderly women in Daventry

Two women pretending to be working for a disabled charity pickpocketed several elderly women in Daventry town centre.

They approached a number of elderly people asking them to sign a form and make a donation to the charity.

As one woman spoke to the victims, the other picked their pockets and stole cash and items from their bags.

The offenders are described as two women with Eastern European accents.

One of them may have been wearing a pink bobble hat and both were carrying clipboards.

The thefts happened on Thursday, January 5, between 1pm and 3.30pm