News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
5 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
7 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
7 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
7 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Therapy pony visits Daventry residents living with dementia

Daventry care home Astley Hall was filled with smiles when an unusual surprise visitor came to see its residents last week.

By Charlotte CookContributor
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:10 BST- 2 min read
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie

The care home had a lovely afternoon meeting Dottie, the 13-year-old miniature Shetland who was accompanied by her owner, Charlotte Cook.

This was Dottie’s first care home visit, and it was as if she knew she needed to be very careful.

Dottie responds well to the emotions of the people around her; she blew everyone away with her sweet, gentle, and somewhat inquisitive nature.

Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Most Popular

It was lovely to see so many happy reactions and smiles on the residents faces, as well as the staff, as they stroked Dottie’s face, neck, and back, and fed her carrots while she happily enjoyed the fuss.

Dottie went up and down in the lift, making it possible to visit residents on every floor in the home, and even into residents’ private rooms to say hello.

There were tears of happy memories when Dottie’s whiskers and warm breathing from her nostrils touched one of the residents’ hands, bringing back memories of her own horse when she was younger.

Many of the residents wanted their photo taken with Dottie, who now have them printed out and featured pride of place in their rooms.

Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie

Dottie is Charlotte’s daughters’ pony, so she is well used to being fussed, pampered and ridden.

Charlotte hopes to take her back to Astley Hall again in the summer for another afternoon of cuddles and smiley faces.

Activity co-ordinator Kirsty Beeson said: “I jumped at the chance to have a visit from Dottie, we already talk about horses with several of our equine veterans during reminiscence.

“I knew it would be a wonderful surprise for them to interact with a pony again.

Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie

“Using animals as therapy is so highly recommended in care settings, especially for those who may also be living with dementia.

“The benefits to mental health and general well being is immediately recognisable.

“Dottie is already pride of place in their hearts and we welcome both her and Charlotte back whenever they wish.”

Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
Astley Hall residents and staff enjoying cuddles with Dottie
DaventryShetlandKirsty Beeson