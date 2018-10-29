The Remembrance Day events and displays happening in Daventry District

On November 11, Great Britain will pause to remember those who have lost their lives fighting serving in the country's armed forces.

That date also marks the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Treaty, which ended the First World War after four years of bloody conflict that claimed the lives of millions of soldiers and civilians.

Council members from across Northamptonshire were invited to Daventry Museum's World War One exhibition

Below we've listed some of the events and displays commemorating Armistice Day 100 taking place across Daventry District.

Daventry Town Council and the Royal British Legion are hosting a Remembrance Day parade and service, beginning at 10.30am from St James Infant School.

The parade will proceed along Tavern Lane, the High Street, Abbey Street and finish at the war memorial where a short service will be held to include the calling of the Roll of Honour and laying of wreaths.

Members of the public are also invited to attend a Remembrance Day service at the Holy Cross Church which will be lead by Daventry’s Churches Together.

Daventry District Council hopes to have 38 memorial benches installed in time for the centenary commemorations on November 11

Cllr Lynn Jones, Mayor of Daventry, said: “We are pleased that so many veterans, serving personnel, uniformed organisation, civic dignitaries and members of the public attend Daventry’s Remembrance Parade and Service each year to remember those who have served our country."

Daventry Museum's World War One Centenary Exhibition is open until December 14 and features its Empty Chair Project, which depicts the 114 Daventry soldiers who died in the Great War.

The town council invited councillors from around the county to attend (pictured).

The authority received 38 applications for the steel benches after it offered them to town and parish councils and community groups at a 50 per cent subsidy.

“We were very pleased with the enthusiastic response to the memorial benches initiative," said DDC Councillor Alan Hills, portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure.

"Millions of people made the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War and we must never allow ourselves to forget that

“We thought this would be a good way for our District to create a lasting memorial to that sacrifice, so I would like to thank all of the organisations who have supported us in achieving that.”

A memorial service at 11am on November 11 will be held in Crick, at the Somme Memorial Site off Yelvertoft Road; later on, at 7pm, in Cracks Hill off Yelvertoft Road, the 'Beacon of Light' will be lit.

From Saturday, November 10, a display of knitted poppies created by volunteers, visitors and friends of National Trust Canons Ashby will be open to visitors to the village's church.

Trench recreations and a life-size war horse form part of Kelmarsh Hall's Armistice Day commemoration event.