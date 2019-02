Two men forced their way into a Tesco delivery van in Wellingborough.

The van was in Barnwell Road when men barged their way in and took an unknown amount of shopping.

A getaway driver waiting in a Mercedes Sprinter van then helped them escape the scene with the stolen property.

The incident happened on Wednesdy, February 20 between 10am and 10.30am.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.