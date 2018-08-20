Ten new homes to be built in Daventry village after funding agreed for affordable housing scheme

The second phase of a housing scheme that will see six affordable homes built in a Daventry village is underway after funding was agreed.

Ten new homes will be built at Poachers Close in Walgrave after Daventry District Council (DDC) approved a £107,000 funding application from Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association (NRHA).

The development includes two one-bedroom houses, a two-bed bungalow and a three-bed house all for affordable rent, plus two-bed and three-bed shared ownership houses and there will also be four houses for local market sale.

Craig Felts, company secretary of Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association, said: "Local people are still having to move away from Walgrave due to rising house prices.

"We are pleased to be building an additional 10 affordable homes adjacent to our original Poachers Close development, which will help individuals and families to stay in their community."

DDC has been working with NRHA and Whiterock Homes Ltd on the development and will draw the money to support the building of the affordable homes from a fund made up of financial contributions from different developers for that purpose.

Poachers Close is what is known as a rural exception scheme – small-scale housing developments that would not normally be permitted, but which are allowed specifically to meet local housing needs.

Councillor Richard Auger, environmental health and Housing portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to support this scheme, which will provide much needed affordable housing in Walgrave.

"The provision of affordable housing is one of our main priorities, and we are working proactively with a range of organisations right across the district, in order to meet the needs of our residents.”

Phase one of the development provided eleven homes which were marketed to people living, working or with a connection to the ward, which includes the villages of Walgrave, Holcot, Hannington and Old.

Phase two, projected to be ready for Christmas, has also been marketed to local people.