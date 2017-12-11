Temperatures overnight will fall to about -7C in Northamptonshire, weather centre reports

Residents will wake up to another cold and bitter start across Northamptonshire tomorrow as temperatures are likely to drop to -7C tonight.

In a weather forecast this morning, Pitsford Weather Centre said: 'It is an icy picture across the county this morning and, despite one or two lingering light flurries, the main area of snow has now cleared away to the south-east.

'The rest of the day will be fine, albeit cloudy, but it will feel bitterly cold with a gentle, occasionally moderate, north or north-easterly breeze.

'Temperatures are probably already at their peak of around 1 or 2C. Clear skies will develop this evening and overnight and this will send temperatures tumbling to around -7C.'

On Tuesday the centre says the county is likely to see some sunshine in the morning however, temperatures will still be 'hovering around freezing.'