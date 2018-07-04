Teenager assaulted outside doctors' surgery in Daventry village

A teenager has been assaulted in the driveway and car park outside a Daventry village doctors' surgery.

The assault, involving a group of young people, happened between 3.30pm and 3.50pm on Monday, June 4 in West Haddon Road, Guilsborough.

The incident was not related to the surgery.

Northamptonshire Police are asking anyone who was attending the surgery or was in West Haddon Road around the time of the assault and who may have seen the group or witnessed the incident, to contact police.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.